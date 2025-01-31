Speculation began to swirl around Los Angeles Kings rising star Brandt Clarke as after exited the lineup in place of the returning Drew Doughty this week, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Clarke is not on the trade block.

Clarke leads Kings defencemen in scoring this season with three goals and 24 points in 47 games, while averaging 17:01 of ice time.

The 21-year-old blueliner has sat in two straight games since Doughty's return. Kings head coach Jim Hiller called the healthy scratches a reset for Clarke and Dreger said on Insider Trading the move does not signal that a trade is ahead.

"[Doughty's] game came at the expense of young defenceman Brandt Clarke. Yeah, there was a little bit of undercurrent of speculation about if he could be in play," Dreger explained. "He’s not in play. He’s a young defenceman who just experienced how tough it is to stay in the NHL.

"So, this is nothing but a recharge for Clarke."

Selected eighth overall in the 2021 draft, Clarke is in his first full NHL season, having posted two goals and six points in 16 games last season and two assists in nine games in 2022-23.

The Kings are currently carrying nine defencemen on their active roster, but if a blueliner is moved before the trade deadline it does not appear it will be Clarke.