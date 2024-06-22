The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Alex Turcotte to a three-year, $2.325 million contract extension with an average annual value of $775,000.

Turcotte, 23, split the 2023-24 season between the Kings and the AHL's Ontario Reign. With Los Angeles, he had one goal and three assists in 20 games. In the AHL, he scored 10 goals with 29 points in 35 regular season games. He had four points in eight AHL playoff games.

Drafted fifth overall by Los Angeles at the 2019 NHL Draft, Turcotte spent one season in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin before turning pro in 2020-21. He made his NHL debut on Dec, 28, 2021 in a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Internationally, he won gold at the 2021 World Juniors with Team USA, scoring the game-winning goal against Canada.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

The Elk Grove, Ill. native has skated in 32 career NHL games, recording four points.