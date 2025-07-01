The Los Angeles Kings loaded up on the opening day of NHL free agency, reaching deals with five veteran players, including Corey Perry.

In addition to bringing in Perry for his 21st NHL season, Los Angeles is signing defencemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, along with forward Joel Armia and goaltender Anton Forsberg. The team made the announcement on each contract Tuesday afternoon.

Ceci joins the Kings on a four-year, $18 million deal that carries a $4.5 million cap hit, while Dumoulin receives a three-year, $12 million deal with a $4 million cap hit.

Perry gets a $2 million contract for one year that includes salary bonuses that can take the deal to about $3.5 million.

Forsberg signs for two years and $4.5 million ($2.25 million cap hit), while Armia receives a two-year, $5 million deal ($2.5 million cap hit).