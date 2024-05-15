The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year, $1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Rittich, 31, posted a 13-6-3 record in 24 appearances with the Kings this season with a .921 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average. In two postseason games, he had a .872 save percentage and 2.56 GAA as the Kings were eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers.

In 16 appearances with the AHL's Ontario Reign, he went 7-6-3 with a .901 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary in 2016, Rittich has played parts of eight NHL seasons with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Kings. In 196 career NHL games, he has a 92-57-24 with a .906 save percentage and 2.78 GAA.