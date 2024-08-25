The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Erik Portillo to a three-year entry-level contract, it was announced Sunday.

The deal runs through 2026-27 and carries an average annual value of $783,333.

Portillo, 23, spent last season in the American Hockey League with the Ontario Reign, posting a 2.50 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. Prior to that, Portillo played three seasons at the University of Michigan.

The Goteborg, Sweden native was selected by the Kings in the third round (No. 67 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.