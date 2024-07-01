The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Joel Edmundson to a four-year contract featuring an average annual value of $3.85 million.

Edmundson, 30, finished last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Washington Capitals for two draft picks.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman recorded a goal and six points in 53 games split between the Maple Leafs and Capitals. He added an assist during the Maple Leafs’ seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

Edmundson is coming off a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in September of 2020.

Drafted 46th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2011, Edmundson has 29 goals and 110 points in 530 career games split between the Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Canadiens, Capitals, and Maple Leafs.

Edmundson helped the Blues to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup victory in 2019, recording a goal and seven points in 22 games.

The Brandon, Man., native represented Canada at the 2018 World Championship, recording a goal and four points en route to a fourth-place finish.