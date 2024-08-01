The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenceman Jordan Spence to a two-year, $3 million deal with an annual cap hit of $1.5 million on Thursday.

Spence, 23, appeared in 71 games with the Kings last season, recording two goals and 24 points. He added one assist in the playoffs before the Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman is coming off his three-year entry-level contract he signed with the Kings in June of 2010.

Drafted 95th overall by the Kings in 2019, Spence has four goals and 33 points in 101 career games.

Spence represented Canada at the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton, recording a goal in two appearances to win a silver medal.