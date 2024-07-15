The Los Angeles Kings have signed restricted free agent forward Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $6,250,000.

Byfield, 21, had a breakthrough season with the Los Angeles Kings last year, recording 20 goals and 55 points in 80 games. He added four assists in five playoff games before the Kings were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

The 6-foot-5 centre is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Kings in October of 2020.

Drafted second overall by the Kings in 2020, Byfield has 28 goals and 88 points in 179 career games.

The Newmarket, Ont., native represented Canada twice at the World Juniors, taking home a gold medal in 2020 and a silver medal in 2021.