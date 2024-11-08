Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot will have a hearing on Friday for his illegal hit to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Canucks' 4-2 win over the Kings, when Jeannot's shoulder made contact with Boeser's head in the neutral zone.

Boeser was able to leave the ice under his own power after spending some time down on the ice. He left the game and didn't return after only 3:14 of ice time.

Jeannot was handed a match penalty for an illegal hit to the head on the play.

Boeser leads the Canucks with six goals and is second on the team with 11 points. He is coming of a career season that saw him record 40 goals and 73 points last year.

Jeannot is playing in his first season with the Kings after he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning for two draft picks at last year's draft.

The 27-year-old winger has a goal and two points in 15 games this season with 36 penalty minutes.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Nashville Predators in 2018, Jeannot has 43 goals and 82 points in 242 career games split between the Predators, Lightning, and Kings.