The Los Angeles Kings unveiled their new logo on Thursday, returning to a similar look to that which the franchise wore in the 1990s.

"Past. Present. Future. Forever," the Kings captioned a post on X unveiling the new look.

The new logo is most similar to the crest the Kings had from 1988-1998, which included Wayne Gretzky's years with the franchise.

"Specifically, the teams new primary mark, which contains core elements from the club’s 90s era and original crown from the team’s inception in 1967," the team posted on their PR account. "Additionally, the club introduced new word marks, brand font and updated color palette, which features a new 'enhanced silver,' which will be showcased on the club’s new jerseys that will be introduced next week. All marks go into effect immediately."

The Kings had used similar variations of their most recent crest since 2011, using a crown logo prior that which launched in 2002.