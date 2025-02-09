LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lukas Dostal made 43 saves, Trevor Zegras and Leo Carlsson scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Brian Dumoulin scored his first goal of the season early in the third period for the Ducks, who are rolling into the two-week international break amid their most successful stretch since November 2023.

Adrian Kempe scored the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation and David Rittich stopped 24 shots for the Kings, whose three-game winning streak ended with their first loss to the rival Ducks in three meetings.

The 166th Freeway Faceoff began with two dull periods before Dumoulin finally scored in his 54th game for Anaheim, walking in from the point and beating Rittich.

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper missed the game for personal reasons, forcing Rittich to start back-to-back games after beating Dallas on Friday.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas sat out with an illness.

Takeaways

Ducks: The NHL's lowest-scoring team lived down to its reputation, but the brilliant Dostal fell just short of his third career shutout.

Kings: Strong defensive hockey betrayed by clunky offensive play despite the big shot total. Los Angeles scored 14 goals in its previous three games.

Key moment

The Kings were on the verge of their third shutout loss in six games before Phillip Danault slipped a pass from the boards to the streaking Kempe, whose backhand hit Dostal in the chest and trickled in. Kempe got his 25th goal, hitting the milestone for the fourth consecutive season.

Key stat

Trevor Lewis had four shots on goal after the Kings held a pregame ceremony honoring the veteran for recently playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

Up next

After the NHL's two-week break, the Ducks visit Boston and the Kings host Utah on Feb. 22.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL