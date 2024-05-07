Lukas Reichel has agreed to a two-year, $2.4 million extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Tuesday.

Reichel's new deal will account for $1.2 million against the cap over the next two seasons. He was set for restricted free agency this summer.

The 21-year-old posted five goals and 11 assists in 65 games during the 2023-2024 campaign. He had seven goals and 15 points in 23 games with Chicago last season.

The Nuremberg, Germany native was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and spent the majority of his first two years in the organization with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The winger scored 42 goals and 74 assists in 121 games with Rockford.

In 99 NHL contests played, Reichel has posted 12 goals and 20 assists.