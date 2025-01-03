Lundqvist, Chara and Sunohara headline IIHF's 2025 Hall of Game class

Canada's Vicky Sunohara, Slovakia's Zdeno Chara and Sweden's Henrik Lundqvist were some of the major names announced as the inductees for the IIHF Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Friday.

Sunohara, a 54-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., is one of Canada's most decorated hockey players, helping her country capture two gold medals at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2006 and an additional seven gold medals at the Women's World Hockey Championship from 1990 to 2007.

Sunohara recorded a total of 119 points in 164 with Team Canada.

Coming in at 6-foot-9 and over 250 pounds, Slovakia's Chara is one of the most powerful and intimidating defenceman in hockey history.

Chara won the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2009 and scored 209 goals with 471 assists over 1,680 career games in the NHL, highlighted by leading the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup title in 2011.

The 47-year-old represented Slovakia a numerous international events, including three Olympic Games, and has silver medals from the 2000 and 2012 world championships as well as the 2016 World Cup.

Sweden's Lundqvist is considered by many as one of the best goalies of all-time and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023 after a 15-year career with the New York Rangers.

A seventh-round selection in 2000, Lundqvist would end up posting a career 2.43 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2012.

Lundqvist helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Olympics and silver at the 2014 Games, adding a world title in 2017.

Other inductees included builder Kai Hietarinta of Finland as well as Sweden's Kim Martin-Hasson, Denmark's Frans Nielsen and Czechia's David Vyborny.