MacKinnon, Stamkos, Wilson named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK - Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Nashville Predators centre Steven Stamkos and Washington Capitals right-wing Tom Wilson were named the NHL's three stars of the week.

MacKinnon topped the NHL with nine points (four goals, five assists), posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche into third place in the Central Division.

The 29-year-old had his 10th career five-point performance, and third of the season, with two goals and three assists in a 7-3 win over San Jose on Saturday. His two goals against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday helped him reach the 100-point mark for the third straight season.

Stamkos was second in the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists), also producing multiple points in his three outings as the Predators enjoyed a perfect week.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old recorded two assists, one being his 600th career assist, in a 5-3 win against Seattle. He followed with his 14th career hat trick and 14th career overtime goal in a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday.

Wilson racked up seven points (three goals, four assists) to help the Capitals win all four of their games and reclaim first place in the overall league standings. The 29-year-old has reached a career high in goals (29) and tied his career high in points (52) with 18 games remaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.