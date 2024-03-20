Boston University star Macklin Celebrini is continuing the rack up the accolades ahead of the NHL Draft.

The projected No. 1 overall pick was named the NCAA's Hockey East player and rookie of the year on Wednesday. He joins elite company. becoming just the fourth player to win both awards in the same season, along with Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, and Hockey Hall of Famers Paul Kariya and Brian Leetch.

Macklin Celebrini. — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 20, 2024

The 17-year-old centre posted 30 goals and 55 points in 33 regular-season games with the Terriers this season. He also scored four goals and posted eight points in five games with Team Canada at the World Juniors.

In January, all 10 NHL team scouts surveyed by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie listed Celebrini as the top prospect for June's draft.

“When you look at how well he has played in the NCAA and the World Junior Championship, and he’s the youngest player in college hockey, and then you realize he should still be a high school senior who doesn’t turn 18 until (June 13), well, it’s pretty wild what he’s done and what he’s doing,” one scout told McKenzie. “He’ll be the guy; I can’t see anyone [eclipsing him for top spot].”