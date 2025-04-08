Manitoba government commits up to $300,000 for Jets whiteout rallies
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is ponying up cash to help rally support for the hometown high-flying Winnipeg Jets as the NHL playoffs loom.
Premier Wab Kinew says the province will contribute up to $300,000 for “white-out parties,” which are outdoor rallies held outside the Jets' arena during playoff home games.
The game itself is shown on big screens.
Tickets will cost $10, with half of the money going to charity.
The Jets have never won a Stanley Cup, but hopes are high this year that Winnipeg will be the city to break Canada’s multi-decade Stanley Cup drought.
The Jets have the best record in the 32-team league, with just over a week to go before the start of the post-season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.