Manitoba government commits up to $300,000 for Jets whiteout rallies

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is ponying up cash to help rally support for the hometown high-flying Winnipeg Jets as the NHL playoffs loom.

Premier Wab Kinew says the province will contribute up to $300,000 for “white-out parties,” which are outdoor rallies held outside the Jets' arena during playoff home games.

The game itself is shown on big screens.

Tickets will cost $10, with half of the money going to charity.

The Jets have never won a Stanley Cup, but hopes are high this year that Winnipeg will be the city to break Canada’s multi-decade Stanley Cup drought.

The Jets have the best record in the 32-team league, with just over a week to go before the start of the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.