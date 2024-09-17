Maple Leafs announce Oreo as new helmet sponsor for upcoming NHL season

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced cookie brand Oreo as the team's helmet sponsor for the upcoming NHL season.

The new helmet will debut Sunday when Toronto opens its 2024-25 pre-season against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

The Oreo logo replaces Canadian restaurant chain Pizza Pizza, which was the Leafs' helmet sponsor last season.

Previously, social media platform TikTok sponsored Toronto starting in the 2021-22 regular season when the league began allowing teams to sell advertising space on helmets.

The Oreo cookie consists of two chocolate biscuits around a white icing filling and is often dipped in milk.

Fittingly, the Leafs wear the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's "Milk" logo on their jerseys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.