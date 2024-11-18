Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is expected to miss a seventh consecutive game on Wednesday with the Vegas Golden Knights paying a visit to Scotiabank Arena.

After Wednesday's game, the Leafs are off until Sunday when they will host the Utah Hockey Club.

Matthews last played on Nov. 3, when the Maple Leafs lost 2-1 in overtime against the Minnesota Wild. Matthews hasn't skated in almost a week.

The Maple Leafs have played well with Matthews sidelined, posting a 5-1 record, including a 4-3 overtime victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

In 13 games this season, Matthews has five goals and 11 points. He led all goal scorers a season ago, when he finished with 69 - the most in a single season since Mario Lemieux finished with 69 in the 1995-96 season.