Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews skated Saturday morning for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild last Sunday.

TSN's Mark Masters said Matthews skated for 25 minutes and showed no signs of discomfort. After being placed on the injured reserve on Friday, Matthew is eligible to return on Tuesday against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

Matthews has missed the last two games with the injury and will be sidelined Saturday night with the Montreal Canadiens in town.

The 27-year-old, who has dealt with shoulder and wrist ailments in the past, has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season.