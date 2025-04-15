Maple Leafs blank Sabres to clinch Atlantic Division and first round series with Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots for his third consecutive shutout in Buffalo, and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched their first Atlantic Division title with a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday night.

Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal on a one-timer with 5:45 left in the second period. Mitch Marner set a career-high with 100 points by scoring with 4:21 left in regulation, Auston Matthews' empty-net goal was the 400th in his career and Nicholas Robertson also scored.

The Leafs secured the Eastern Conference’s second seed, and will open the playoffs against Ontario provincial rival Ottawa.

Stolarz improved to 4-0-1 against the Sabres, in which he’s allowed a combined six goals. The 31-year-old’s previous two trips to Buffalo ended in shutouts — a 45-save outing with Florida last season, and a 25-save outing with Anaheim in December 2021.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 shots. Buffalo had a seven-game home winning streak snapped — tied for the seventh longest in team history.

Toronto set a single-season franchise record with 25 road wins and claimed only their third division title. Toronto previously won the all-Canada North Division during the COVID-19 altered 2021 season, and were also Northeast Division champions in 2000.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Won their 51st game, ranking second on the franchise list behind their 54-win season in 2021-22.

Sabres: Defenceman Owen Power is expected to require extensive time through the off-season to recover from a lower-body injury sustained at Florida on Saturday.

KEY MOMENT

Scott Laughton worked up the left boards and fed Lorentz, who blasted a rising shot and beat Luukkonen high on the short side.

KEY STAT

Lorentz’s goal was Toronto's 101st of the second period this season, tying Edmonton for the league lead.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Sabres: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

