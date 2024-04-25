With all eyes on Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander and his playing status, TSN Hockey Insider Daren Dreger confirms fellow injured forward Bobby McMann continues to be evaluated and has not been ruled out for the remainder of their opening round series against the Boston Bruins.

McMann has missed five straight games with a lower-body injury suffered against the Detroit Red Wings on April 13.

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals and nine assists over 56 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, his rookie season in the NHL.

Nylander did not return to the lineup on Wednesday and has missed all three games of the team’s series against the Bruins.

The Maple Leafs suffered a 4-2 loss in Game 3, now trailing their first-round series 2-1. It's unclear if Nylander will make his 2024 playoff debut on Saturday, when Toronto hosts Boston in Game 4.

The 27-year-old winger participated in the Leafs’ morning skate prior to Wednesday’s game and even took reps beside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg on the third line, however he also stayed out late at practice with the projected healthy scratches.

Nylander posted 40 goals and 58 assists for the Leafs, playing all 82 games during the the 2023-24 regular season.