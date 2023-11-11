With Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov requesting a trade, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils are the teams with strong interest in the Russian, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Tor, Van, and NJD are the clubs with strong interest in Zadorov. Tanev, solid right shot Dman is a huge draw and, of course, Hanifin. The Flames are in no hurry to sell assets. If a team steps up in a big way, everything has to be considered. I’m not sensing urgency from Cgy. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 11, 2023

Dreger notes that Zadorov isn't the only Flames defenceman drawing interest from other teams, citing Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin. He adds that he is not sensing any urgency from Calgary, as they are not in a hurry to sell assets. However, if a team steps up with a big offer, everything has to be considered.

All three defencemen are pending unrestricted free agents as the Flames currently sit 30th in the NHL standings with just four wins in 13 games.

Source confirms this is the case, so let’s see where this goes. Believe his camp led by agent Dan Milstein hoping for a quick resolution https://t.co/FNwb6EaJyT — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 11, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Friday night that Zadorov is looking to move on and that his camp, led by agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star Sports Management, is hoping for a quick resolution.

With Nikita Zadorov looking to be traded out of Calgary, word is the pending UFA defenceman would welcome a move to Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 11, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston also reported that Zadorov would welcome a trade to the Maple Leafs.

Zadorov scored and delivered a big hit to Toronto's Tyler Bertuzzi in the third period of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs. Calgary fell behind 4-1 but stormed back to force overtime before eventually losing 5-4 in the shootout.

The 28-year-old has one goal and four assists in 12 games so far this season. He is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal that pays him $3.5 million annually.

Drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft, Zadorov began his career with the Sabres but was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in June 2015. In Oct. 2020, he was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks, spending one season there before being dealt to the Flames in July 2021.

The Moscow, Russia native has appeared in 579 career NHL games, scoring 42 goals with 131 points split between the Sabres, Avalanche, Blackhawks and Flames.