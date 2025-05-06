Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that injured goalie Anthony Stolarz is out of hospital and doing well, but wouldn't confirm his availability for the remainder of their second round series against the Florida Panthers.

"We'll see. Don't know that yet," Berube told reporters regarding whether Stolarz would be available for Wednesday's Game 2 in Toronto.

Berube said the team also does not know whether Stolarz is dealing with a concussion. Defenceman Brandon Carlo revealed Stolarz was in the Maple Leafs facility Tuesday morning.

"I think he’s doing well. I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that," Carlo said. "But, overall, I liked the way that he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast, so that’s always a good thing."

The 31-year-old Stolarz is believed to have been injured on a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett in front of the net in the second period.

Stolarz initially remained in the game after taking Bennett's arm to his head and dropping to the ice during a Panthers power play in the second period. Roughly 10 minutes of real time after the incident, though, Stolarz threw up on the Leafs bench during a commercial break and was removed from the game. He later left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston reported Tuesday that Bennett is not expected to receive any supplemental discipline on the play.

"I've moved on from it. I don't want to talk about it. It's over," Berube said Tuesday.

Berube added they can't focus on getting "back at Bennett" going forward.

"Play hard and physical. They do what they do. Again, that's up to the refs and the league. We're going to be disciplined...You go out and think you're going to get back at Bennett and you end up in the penalty box and we don't need that," he said.

Stolarz also took a hard wrister from Sam Reinhart in the opening period which caused his mask to be knocked off.

After not speaking to reporters following the game, Bennett said on Tuesday that he reached out to Stolarz to say there wasn't any ill intent.

"Stolie's a good friend of mine. I reached out to him. He responded," Bennett said. "Obviously, you never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view, I'm taking a puck to the net. I didn't even know we made contact until after. I'm on the power play. I'm trying to score."

The Maple Leafs will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday.