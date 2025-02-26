Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Chris Tanev is considered day-to-day with the upper-body injury he suffered early in Tuesday's win over the Boston Bruins and is expected to miss Friday's game against the New York Rangers on Friday, head coach Craig Berube told the media on Wednesday.

The blueliner seemed to sustain the injury on a hit from Bruins centre John Beecher in the opening period, who drilled Tanev into the boards. He was slow to make his way off the ice and gingerly made his way down the tunnel. Beecher was not penalized on the play.

Tanev played just 49 seconds before departing and was on the ice for Boston's opening goal. Simon Benoit took his spot alongside Jake McCabe on the Leafs' top pairing as the Leafs went on to win 5-4 in overtime on a winner from Mitch Marner.

The 35-year-old Tanev came into Tuesday's game with two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 56 games this season, his first with Toronto.

The Maple Leafs, who sit atop the Atlantic Division after picking up three straight wins, take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday before visiting the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Berube downplays concern on Nylander

Star forward William Nylander didn't play a shift in overtime of Tuesday's win against the Bruins, with Berube stating post-game he was dealing with discomfort.

While Nylander did not skate with the team Wednesday, Berube downplayed the concern, saying he was always going to get an off day from practice.

The 28-year-old was seen on the bench holding his hand late in the third period.

"It was late in the third period. Contact somewhere or something," Berube explained of the injury Wednesday. "I don’t really know exactly, because I didn’t really talk to him on the bench about it. At the time, we just said in OT he wasn't going to go."

The 28-year-old sits second in the NHL with 33 goals this season and has 58 points in 58 games.



Max Pacioretty returns to practice

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last three games following the 4 Nations Face-Off break after tweaking something last week.

With the Maple Leafs off until Friday, there were a number of players not at practice, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Nylander, Tanev (upper body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Morgan Rielly, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Masters also notes that Calle Jarnkrok was skating as a defenceman at practice.