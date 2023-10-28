The Toronto Maple Leafs received some positive news on the injury front on Saturday as head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that veteran defenceman Jake McCabe is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury after getting the MRI results back.

Sheldon Keefe says Leafs got good news on the Jake McCabe MRI results



D-man is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 28, 2023

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during Thursday's 4-1 over the Dallas Stars with Keefe saying after the game that he pulled something early in the opening period.

McCabe tallied just 10 seconds of ice time, playing part of just one shift.

This is McCabe's first full season with the Leafs since coming over from the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal last February. He is still looking for his first point of 2023-24.