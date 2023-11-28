Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Mark Giordano left Tuesday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (upper body) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 29, 2023

The team announced that he won't return to the game.

The 40-year-old Giordano has one goal and four assists over 19 games this season with the Leafs, his third in Toronto.

Giordano, a native of Toronto, has 156 goals and 417 assists in 1,121 games spent with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs over his 18-year career.