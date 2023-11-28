Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Mark Giordano left Tuesday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Giordano will miss time with the injury.

The 40-year-old Giordano has one goal and four assists over 19 games this season with the Leafs, his third in Toronto.

Giordano, a native of Toronto, has 156 goals and 417 assists in 1,121 games spent with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Maple Leafs over his 18-year career.