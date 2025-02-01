Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Following the 4-3 win, head coach Craig Berube told reporters that Ekman-Larsson is day-to-day and needs further evaluation.

The 33-year-old native of Sweden has three goals and 18 assists over 50 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his first in Toronto.

Ekman-Larsson won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season before signing a four-year, $14 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the summer.