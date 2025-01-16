TORONTO — William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:10 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third period to down the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday.

Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto (28-16-2), which entered having lost a season-high three straight in regulation. Nylander added an assist for a three-point night. Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots. Mitch Marner and Jake McCabe had two assists each.

Nico Hischier had two power-play goals for New Jersey (26-15-6), while Jack Hughes scored once and had two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe was back at Scotiabank Arena as a visitor for the first time since being fired by the Leafs in the spring.

The 44-year-old had plenty success after taking over in Toronto for Mike Babcock in November 2019, but was just 1-5 in post-season series — including May's seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins that ultimately sealed his fate.

The Leafs were minus centre John Tavares, who's out week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered in Wednesday's practice, against the Devils. The 34-year-old has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 contests this season.

Takeaways

Leafs: McCabe (upper-body injury) returned to the lineup following the defenceman's four-game absence. Marner picked up an assist on Matthews' second goal for his 700th career point.

Devils: The club has just one regulation victory over its last nine contests.

Key moment

Down 3-2 in the third period, Matthews scored his second of the night on a bullet shot upstairs past Markstrom's right ear for the Toronto captain's 17th goal of the season.

Key stat

Keefe guided the Leafs to franchise-highs for points (115) and victories (54) in 2021-22. He also became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to reach 200 career wins during his time with Toronto.

Up next

The Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, while the Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.