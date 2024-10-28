Maple Leafs extend D McCabe on five-year, $22.55M deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenceman Jake McCabe to a five-year, $22.55 million contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is $4.51 million.

McCabe, 31, has posted three assists in nine games with the Maple Leafs this season, while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

McCabe revealed in training camp that talks on an extension were underway. He is currently playing out the last of a four-year, $16 million deal signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021.

"We’ve talked a couple times. I love it here and I think they enjoy my game too," McCabe said last month. "That’s why you have agents and now it’s training camp time, so I’m just looking forward to being with the fellas and ramping up our game."

He was dealt to Toronto ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 and is now his second full season with the club. McCabe is coming off career-best totals with eight goals and 28 points in 73 games last season. He added one goal while dressing in all seven playoff games against the Boston Bruins.

Prior to signing on Monday, McCabe was one of three key members of the Maple Leafs playing in contract years this season. Forwards John Tavares and Mitch Marner remain slated for unrestricted free agency next summer, with both having also stated a desire to re-sign this week.

A veteran of 586 career games, McCabe has 33 goals and 155 points over his career with the Buffalo Sabres, Blackhawks and Maple Leafs.

More details to follow.