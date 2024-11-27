Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann left Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury and did not return.

McMann missed the third period with the injury. He becomes the eighth forward to exit the lineup for Toronto this season.

After the game, head coach Craig Berube said that McMann is "day-to-day right now. We'll have to see (Thursday) how he is, but wasn't able to continue to play tonight.

"It's frustrating, but hopefully we get some guys coming back here next game", Berube added.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that both Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies are on the Florida trip with the Maple Leafs. Toronto's next game is on Saturday in Tampa against the Lightning.

The 28-year-old Canadian has six goals and an assist over 20 games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, his third season with the franchise.

McMann, who went undrafted after playing his collegiate career with Colgate University, signed a two-year, $2.7 million extension ahead of this season.