Toronto Maple Leafs veteran forward Max Pacioretty left Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period with a lower-body injury and didn't return to action.

The 35-year-old American has two goals over five games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, his first season in Toronto.

Pacioretty signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs ahead of the season after joining the team on a profession tryout during training camp.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with 22nd overall pick in 2007, Pacioretty has tallied 332 goals and 338 assists over 907 games with the Habs, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Leafs. He has 25 goals and 25 assists over 78 career postseason games.