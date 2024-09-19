Nick Robertson says he's happy to still be a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 23-year-old forward declined to address his off-season trade request with the media on Thursday as training camp continued with its first on-ice session. A restricted free agent, Robertson signed a one-year, $875,000 deal with the team on Sept. 10.

"I'm not going to deep dive into that," Robertson said when asked about why he signed following the trade request. "I signed in Toronto. I'm happy to be in Toronto. Being back here a week ago, it's good to see everyone. I'm happy to be back."

A native of Arcadia, CA, Robertson was the 53rd overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. He made his NHL debut during the 2020 playoffs.

Appearing in 56 games last season, Robertson had 14 goals and 13 assists.

Robertson opened camp on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann.

Notching 17 goals and 17 assists in 87 career games over four NHL seasons, Robertson is the younger brother of All-Star forward Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars