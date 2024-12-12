Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, owner of a league-leading .928 save percentage, left Thursday's game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury following the opening period of play.

Joseph Woll was in Toronto's crease to start the second period.

The Maple Leafs led 2-1 at the time of his departure as Stolarz stopped seven of eight shots from the Ducks in the first period.

Stolarz, 30, is having a great year in his first season with Toronto, posting a 9-5-2 record alongside a 2.13 goals against average, ranked third-best in the NHL, and that impressive .928 save percentage over 16 starts entering Thursday's game.

The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million contract this summer after helping the Florida Panthers capture their first Stanley Cup in a backup role behind star Sergei Bobrovsky last season. Stolarz posted a career-best 2.03 goals against average and a .925 save percentage over 27 games in 2023-24.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has a career 2.60 goals against average and a .917 save percentage over 124 career games with the Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs.