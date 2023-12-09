Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll is out week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday.

The incident occurred halfway through the third period of Toronto's win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday when Woll stopped a routine shot from Sens forward Rourke Chartier before he collapsed in his crease.

Woll, 25, had to be helped off the ice while unable to put any weight on his left leg.

The 6-foot-3 netminder had backstopped the Maple Leafs to a 3-2 lead at the time of the injury after making 29 saves.

Woll has a 8-5-1 record this season with a .916 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.

Selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the American has posted a 17-7-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage over 26 career games in the NHL.

Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones are the current goalies on the Leafs' roster.

It appears Samsonov will get the start in net on Saturday against the visiting Nashville Predators as he was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate.