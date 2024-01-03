After a strong shutout performance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs veteran goalie Martin Jones will get the start on back-to-back nights against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Jones stopped all 31 shots against the Kings as the Leafs snapped a three game losing streak with a 3-0 victory.

The 33-year-old native of North Vancouver, B.C., has a 5-3 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage over nine games with the Leafs in 2023-24, his first season in Toronto.

Jones, who has also spent time with the Kings, San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken over his 11-year NHL career, signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Maple Leafs this summer.

Jones started this season in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies, but has been needed at the NHL in recent weeks with Joseph Woll going down with a high ankle sprain and Ilya Samsonov struggling to keep pucks out of the net all season long.

Marlies rookie goalie Dennis Hildeby was recently called up to serve as the team's backup after Samsonov was sent to the minors after clearing waivers.