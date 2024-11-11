Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jani Hakanpaa, who has not played a game in the NHL this season, was on the ice skating ahead of Monday's practice.

Hakanpaa played in two games for the AHL's Marlies this weekend as part of his LTIR conditioning loan. These were his first two games since March as he continues to rehab a knee injury.

The 6-foot-7, 225 pound Hakanpaa, who is a native of Finland, signed a one-year deal with the team on Sept. 11.

The 32-year-old has skated in 288 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals with 45 points split between the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.