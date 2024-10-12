Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube says goalie Joseph Woll hasn't skated since suffering a lower-body injury ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

Berube added there is no timetable for Woll's return and he remains day-to-day.

With Woll on the injured reserve, Berube has been forced to use backup Anthony Stolarz (lost season opener to Montreal Canadiens) and third stringer Dennis Hildeby (beat New Jersey Devils on Thursday) so far this season.

Stolarz is projected to be the starter on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Woll, who signed a three-year, $11 million extension this off-season, has had a history of injury problems in his young career.

Woll appeared in only 25 games last season after suffering a high ankle sprain in early December. He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs selected Woll in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and he has posted a career 2.76 goals-against average over 36 games played in the NHL.