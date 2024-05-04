The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goaltender Joseph Woll due to injury tonight against the Boston Bruins but superstar Auston Matthews is in the lineup and will play.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov led the Maple Leafs onto the ice for warmups as Woll suffered an injury in Game 6.

Matthews missed the last two games of the playoffs, both victories for the Maple Leafs to push the series to Game 7. He skated this morning with his teammates, the fifth straight day he hit the ice.

The 26-year-old has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

Since taking over in Game 5 as the starter, Woll backstopped the Maple Leafs to back-to-back wins in Game 5 and 6 to push the series to a Game 7.

He is sporting a .964 save percentage and 0.86 goals-against average in the playoffs this year.

Woll missed approximately three months during the regular season with an ankle sprain. In 25 regular season appearances, he went 12-11-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.93 GAA.

Samsonov started the first four games of the series but has not played since getting pulled after two periods in Game 4.

He has an .883 save percentage and 3.31 GAA in his four playoff appearances this year.