The Toronto Maple Leafs management team, including CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Keith Pelley, president Brendan Shanahan and general manager Brad Treliving, will speak to the media at an end-of-season press conference on Friday.

The media availability was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday though the attendees were not named at the time of that announcement. Head coach Sheldon Keefe and various players spoke to the media on Monday's following their Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Pelley, a 60-year-old Canadian businessman, recently took over his new role as CEO after a near decade-long run running the PGA European Tour.

Shanahan, 55, joined the Maple Leafs' front office in 2014 and has seen one series win over eight playoff appearances as they have been eliminated in the first-round seven times.

Treliving, 54, is entering his second off-season with the Maple Leafs as the former Calgary Flames general manager took over for the departed Kyle Dubas last summer.

A major question mark entering this off-season will be the future of coach Keefe, who begins his new two-year contract in 2024-25.

"I believe in myself greatly. I love coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now more than ever, I believe I will win and our team will win," Keefe said on Monday, adding that his future with the team is out of his control.

Captain John Tavares and winger Mitch Marner are entering the final seasons of their current contracts and both told the media on Monday that they would like to stay with the Leafs long term.