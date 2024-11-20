Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies will not return to Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a big hit.

With 12:01 remaining in the second period, Knies was skating in the neutral zone before taking a big hit from Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud in front of the Leafs' bench. Whitecloud made contact with Knies' chin, knocking him to the ice.

The Maple Leafs jumped in to Knies' defence with defenceman Simon Benoit taking Whitecloud to the ice. Benoit received four minutes in penalties for roughing while Whitecloud got two minutes for the same infraction. Officials reviewed the hit but did not penalize him.

Knies immediately went to the Leafs bench after the hit and did not return.

The 22-year-old forward has eight goals and 12 points in 19 games this season, his second with the Maple Leafs.