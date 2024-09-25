With a new NHL campaign upon us, TSN Hockey has compiled its annual list of the Top 50 players - a projection of the top players this season - ahead of the full reveal special on Friday.

Today we reveal the players ranked 30th to 20th.

Mitch Marner is on the verge of a career-defining season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old winger is entering the final season of his six-year $65.41 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

Marner has maintained fantastic regular season offensive numbers during his tenure with the Maple Leafs. The 6-foot winger was on the cusp of hitting the 100-point plateau in 2021-22 and 2022-23, recording 97 and 99 points, respectively.

Despite being hampered by an ankle injury that cost him a month of the season, Marner still put up 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last year.

The problem for Marner and the Maple Leafs has been the lack of success in the playoffs. Marner was neutralized by the Bruins’ defence in Toronto’s seven-game first-round loss to the Boston last year, only recording a goal and three points.

The Maple Leafs have only reached the second round of the playoffs once in Marner’s eight seasons with the team and have only scored more than three goals once in their past 14 playoff games.

After not having an impact in the playoffs, Marner fell from No. 14 on our Top 50 list to No. 23.

Teammate William Nylander was in the same position last season, entering the 2023-24 campaign as a pending free agent.

The 6-foot winger set a career high with 40 goals and 87 points in 2022-23 and needed to prove that he could do it again. Nylander didn’t disappoint last year, equalling his 40 goals from the year prior and setting a new career high at 98 points.

Toronto didn’t wait for the season to finish to lock up Nylander, presenting him with an eight-year, $92 million pay day in January.

Nylander continues to rise on the Top 50 list, going from No. 40 to No. 20 this season.

Like Nylander, Marner will need to prove that he can continue to be a big-time player in big-time moments to secure his future in Toronto.

30. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

The 24-year-old finished fourth among defencemen in scoring last season with 18 goals and 82 points in 81 games. He took his scoring punch to another level in the playoffs by adding another six goals and 32 points en route to the Stanley Cup Final. Bouchard enters the 2024-25 campaign as a pending restricted free agent.

29. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

2023-24 Ranking: 35

Aho comes in at No. 29 after registering 36 goals and 89 points in 78 games last season to lead his team in scoring. He added four goals and 12 points before the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

28. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

After not cracking the list last year, Forsberg makes his triumphant return at No. 28 on this year’s edition of the ranking. The 30-year-old winger led the Predators in scoring last season with 48 goals and 94 points in 82 games and was named to a second-team all-star. He added two goals and six points in the playoffs before his team was knocked out by the Canucks.

27. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Ranking: 15

Pettersson drops 12 spots on the list to No. 27 after a subpar playoff. The 25-year-old forward recorded 34 goals and 89 points in 82 games and signed a monster eight-year, $92.8 million contract extension. He struggled in the playoffs, only registering a goal and six points before his team was eliminated by the Oilers in the second round.

26. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

Reinhart makes his first appearance on the Top 50 list after exploding for 57 goals and 94 points last season. The 28-year-old winger added 10 goals and 16 points in the playoffs, including the Stanley Cup winning goal in Game 7 to give the Panthers their first championship in franchise history. His efforts landed him an eight-year, $69 million deal in the off-season.

25. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

2023-24 Ranking: 27

Heiskanen rises two spots on our list despite the not contributing as much offensively as the year prior. The 25-year-old defenceman registered nine goals and 54 points in 71 games last season, a 19-point difference from the 2022-23 campaign. He added six goals and 16 points in the playoffs before the Stars were eliminated in the Western Conference Final by the Oilers.

24. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2023-24 Ranking: 23

Hedman takes over as team captain this season after Steven Stamkos held the role for 11 seasons. The 6-foot-7 defenceman continues to be the key pillar on the back end, recording 13 goals and 76 points in 78 games, including 31 power-play points. He added a goal and seven points in the playoffs before his team was eliminated by the Panthers in the first round.

23. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Ranking: 14

Marner drops on our list after having an injury-riddled regular season and a disappointing postseason. The 6-foot winger recorded 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last season, but only put up a goal and three points in the playoffs before his team was eliminated by the Bruins in the first round. Marner is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season with questions about his future.

22. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

2023-24 Ranking: 43

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy last season after going 37-19-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average. However, the 31-year-old struggled in the playoffs, allowing 24 goals in five games to the Avalanche and losing in the first round.

21. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 Ranking: N/A

Miller makes his return to the Top 50 list at No. 21 after not cracking it last year. He led the Canucks with 37 goals and 103 points in 81 games last season He added three goals and 12 points in the playoffs before his team was eliminated by the Oilers in the second round.

20. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

2023-24 Ranking: 40

Nylander continues to climb the Top 50 rankings after putting up a career-high 40 goals and 98 points in 82 games last season. His efforts led the Maple Leafs to give him an eight-year, $92 million contract and prevent him from entering unrestricted free agency. In the playoffs he added three goals before his team was eliminated by the Bruins in the first round.

On Thursday, we reveal No. 19 to No. 11 of our annual Top 50 NHL Players list.