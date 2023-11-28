Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers in the opening period after getting hit in the mouth/chin area by an errant shot.

Marner fell to the ice and grabbed his mouth before leaving for the dressing room in discomfort.

He was able to return to the game to start the second period, wearing a full cage

Mitch Marner returns to ice with a cage after taking a puck to the chin in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/PMj3aU2NMR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 29, 2023

Marner was bumped off the top line for Tuesday's game and was playing with captain John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi on the team's second line.

The 26-year-old has five goals and 15 assists over 19 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, his eighth season in the NHL.

Marner has not scored since Nov. 6 and has recorded just three points in his last seven games.