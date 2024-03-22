Toronto Maple Leafs winger Noah Gregor said Friday that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson apologized immediately after his violent high-stick on Wednesday night.

Wilson was offered an in-person suspension for the infraction on Thursday and is eligible to be suspended for more than five games. He was assessed a four-minute penalty for the infraction in the third period of Washington's 7-3 loss on Wednesday.

"I don’t think he’s trying to slash a guy in the face," Gregor said. "I don’t think anyone in the league is ever trying to do that. Probably a little reckless with the stick and unfortunately got me, but I’m fine.

"The league will handle it."

After Wilson delivered a hit to Gregor along the boards in the third period, the two became tangled up skating away and Wilson swing his stick around and nailed the Leafs’ forward directly in the face. Wilson then kept Gregor upright to prevent him from falling to the ice.

A suspension for Wilson would be his sixth at the NHL level, with the most recent coming in 2021 when he drew a seven-game ban for boarding Brandon Carlo of the Boston Bruins.

The 29-year-old forward has 17 goals and 15 assists in 66 games so far this season for the Capitals, his 11th with the team.