Toronto Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agent Mitch Marner will be dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign and trade, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says Marner's deal is for eight years and carries a $12 million average annual value.

Per TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, assuming the trade goes through, forward Nicolas Roy will be heading to Toronto and believes it is a one-for-one trade.

Marner, 28, recorded 27 goals and 102 points in 81 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He added two goals and 13 points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot winger is coming off a six-year, $65.41 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $10.9 million.

Drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2015, Marner is fifth all-time in Maple Leafs scoring with 221 goals and 741 points in 657 career games.

He helped the team to nine consecutive playoff appearances and two division titles. However, the team only reached the second round twice and lost seven deciding games during his tenure.

The Thornhill, Ont., native represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off en route to a first-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2017 World Championship in a silver-medal performance.