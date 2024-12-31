Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 20, on Tuesday with his upper-body injury while defenceman Marshall Rifai was recalled from the American Hockey League.

The Maple Leafs say there has been no setback for Matthews and he is still eligible to come off the injured reserve at any time. The move allows the Leafs to add a player from the minors as both defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Pontus Holmberg will miss Tuesday's afternoon game against the visiting New York Islanders due to an illness.

"He skated yesterday and had a good skate. I'm glad he's out there...We go from there and see if he progresses tomorrow, and see if he's out there in practice tomorrow with us," head coach Craig Berube told the media on Tuesday.

Matthews, 27, has missed the team's last four games after re-aggravating an upper-body injury that cost him nine-games earlier in the season.

The 6-foot-2 star centre has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season.

Matthews still has a chance to return for Thursday's game against the Islanders in Long Island.