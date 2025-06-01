Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan won the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2025 Memorial Cup tournament after his London Knights defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in Sunday's final from Rimouski.

The 20-year-old right winger scored one goal in the final, finishing with a tournament-best seven points (four goals and three assists) over five games.

Sunday's win marked the third Memorial Cup victory for the Knights in franchise history and first since 2016. Mitch Marner, who was selected by the Leafs fourth overall in 2015, won the Memorial Cup MVP that year.

Selected 28th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan finished his fourth and final season in London with 29 goals and 40 assists over 46 regular-season games. He added 13 goals and 26 assists over 17 playoff games as the Knights captured their second straight OHL title to punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

Cowan's best major junior season came in 2023-24 when he recorded 34 goals and 62 assists over 54 games.

London dropped last year's Memorial Cup final to the Saginaw Spirit.

Cowan had one goal and two assists over five games at the 2025 World Juniors earlier this year, his second appearance at the annual tournament.

All signs point towards Cowan having an opportunity to earn his way onto the Maple Leafs roster for the 2025-26 season during training camp.