Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled veteran goalie Martin Jones from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov left practice early on Tuesday as he continues to battle an illness, but was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

Ilya Samsonov has participated in the entire practice. He has been dealing with flu bug for a while. Timothy Lilljgren stated prior to practice as he progresses from high ankle sprain.

The Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital on Wednesday.

Jones, 33, has not played with the Leafs this season, but has appeared in five games with the Marlies, posting a 3.37 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Leafs signed Jones to a one-year, $875,000 contract this off-season.

Additionally, defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated prior to practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.

Chicago Blackhawks

The team announced defenceman Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol. The 31-year-old has one assist over 12 games this season with the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks announce Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalie Tristan Jarry will get the start Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal tonight in Tampa.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenceman Jake Walman has been fined $2,500 for high-sticking Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner.