Veteran goalie Matt Murray has been recalled from the American Hockey League by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dennis Hildeby has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

The 30-year-old Murray last played in the NHL in April of 2023 as he's dealt with multiple injuries, including having hip surgery in October of 2023.

After signing a one-year extension with the Maple Leafs in July, Murray has appeared in eight games with the AHL's Marlies this season, posting a 1.85 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage alongside one shutout.

The move comes following a recent injury to goalie Anthony Stolarz.

The 30-year-old Stolarz has a 9-5-2 record this season with a league-best .927 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average. Injured last week against the Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed a loose body resembling "a pebble" in his knee that had to removed.

Toronto's other goalie, 26-year-old Joseph Woll, has a 9-4-0 record on the season with a .918 save percentage and a 2.30 goals-against average.

Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Ottawa Senators in July of 2022.

During the 2022-23 season, Murray posted a 3.01 goals-against average with a .903 save percentage over 26 games with the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four games and sit first in the Atlantic Division with a 20-10-2 record through 32 games. They will take on the Sabres in Buffalo on Friday night before playing host to the New York Islanders on Saturday and the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon.

Woll, Matthews miss morning skate, will dress

Murray was on the ice for Friday's gameday skate, while Woll and star centre Auston Matthews were not.

The Maple Leafs said both players are expected to dress against the Sabres, though.

Matthews has 10 goals and 22 points in 23 games this season, having missed time due to an upper-body injury.