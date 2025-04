Game 1 of the Battle of Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will take place Sunday, in one of three games on the second day of the playoffs.

The postseason, as announced Wednesday, will start on Saturday with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the St. Louis Blues, followed by the Dallas Stars hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

The league released the full first-round schedule on Thursday, with the Maple Leafs hosting Ottawa at 7pm ET, between the New Jersey Devils visiting the Carolina Hurricanes on at 3pm ET and the Minnesota Wild facing the Vegas Golden Knights at 10pm ET.

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their series at 7pm ET on Monday, followed by the Edmonton Oilers kicking off their first-round series on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 10pm ET,

The Jets will host the Blues in Game 2 of their series on Monday at 7:30pm ET, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers won't play Game 1 until Tuesday night.

Full first round schedule:

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs, Sunday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators, Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators, Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators, Friday, May 1, TBD *

Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Panthers at Lightning, Tuesday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Panthers at Lightning, Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Lightning at Panthers, Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. ET

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers, Monday, April 28, TBD

Game 5: Panthers at Lightning, Wednesday, April 30, TBD *

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Panthers at Lightning, Sunday, May 4, TBD *



Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

Game 1: Canadiens at at Capitals, Monday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens, Sunday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 30, TBD *

Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Canadiens/at Capitals, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET

Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *

Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: Blues at Jets, Saturday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET

Game 2: Blues at Jets, Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Jets at Blues, Thursday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Jets at Blues, Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET

Game 5: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, APril 30, TBD *

Game 6: Jets at Blues, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Wednesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, Arpil 27, TBD *

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Thursday, May 1, TBD *

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, TBD*

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights, Sunday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 22, 11 p.m. ET

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild, Saturday, April 24, 4 p.m. ET

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *

Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, May 1, TBD *

Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights, Saturday, May 3, TBD *



Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: Oilers at Kings, Monday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oilers at Kings, Wednesday, April 23, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Kings at Oilers, Friday, April 25, 10 p.m. ET

Game 4: Kings at Oilers, Sunday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Oilers at Kings, Tuesday, April 29, TBD *

Game 6: Kings at Oilers, Thursday, May 1, TBD *

Game 7: Oilers at Kings, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary